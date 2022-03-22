Menu
Ben Harsh March 18, 2022 Ben "Papa" Harsh left this world to start his new journey on March 18th at 66 years old after a brief battle with ALS. Ben was born December 5, 1955 to Larry and LaVon Harsh in Pauls Valley Oklahoma. His family moved to Wyoming when he was a small boy for a short period of time and then settled in the Scottsbluff Nebraska where Ben attended school. Later in life he lived in Lincoln and Grand Island until finally returning to Scottsbluff at the end of his life. Ben was a huge fan of Nebraska football and the Denver Broncos. He loved his family dearly and his best friend was his dog Doc Holliday. At the end of his life all he wanted was to let his children know he loved them. Ben was preceded in death by his mother Lavon, his father Larry, and his sister DonnaSue and his grandparents. Ben is survived by his sister Elaine and spouse Jeff Vind. His children Benjamin Harsh Jr, Jonathan and spouse Regina Harsh, Laura Keck, and Nickolas Harsh, and his eleven grandchildren Sabian and spouse Lauren, Salem, Sabastian, Sabrina, Kedryn, Kadence, Danae. Jakob, Ambrosia, Lilly and Kaleb. His final wishes were to be cremated and his ashes laid to rest with his parents. We love you Papa, you will be missed.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
