Our world is much, much less in Ben Heimbuck's absence. You truly couldn't find a better man on this planet, and certainly no finer friend. The laughter, joy and fellowship we enjoyed with Ben and his wonderful family have left the rest of us with countless wonderful memories we will genuinely cherish for the rest of our lives. Boating at Lake Minatare, breakfast in the Wildcat Hills, cheering for Nebraska every Thanksgiving, making homemade ice cream at the park, even just the simple conversations on a warm summer evening. For those Ben called "friend", I hope you realize what high tribute you've been paid. Our sorrow on learning of this loss is tempered by the knowledge that Ben is reunited with his beloved wife Lila and daughter Kathy, and they now all stand together in the presence of the Almighty. I'd like to have seen the line of smiling faces and outstretched hands waiting to welcome him into the Great Hereafter. I'll bet it stretched across half of eternity. Welcome home, Ben. We will miss you, until that day when we are all called Home. The Willet family

Phillip Willet Friend September 15, 2021