Ben Heimbuck September 4, 2021 Ben Heimbuck, 96 of Scottsbluff, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 4th, 2021.
. Ben was born on October 29, 1924 in Scottsbluff, NE to John and Elizabeth (Gier) Heimbuck. He served in the United States Navy from June 5, 1943 to December 16, 1945 on the USS Renshaw and was a World War II Veteran. He married Lila Inman on August 18, 1947 in Bayard. They moved to Portland, OR for thirteen years. Ben started a trash hauling business in Pine Bluffs, WY. They eventually moved to Gering, NE in 1967 and continued in the trash business. It was also in Gering, where they raised their two children, Tim and Kathy. Ben was a hardworking man who would do anything for his family and friends. Once retired, Ben and Lila enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Along with being an avid football fan of the Denver Broncos and Nebraska Huskers, he enjoyed remodeling and fixing things around the house. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his son, Tim Heimbuck and his wife Kim (Harimon) of Ft. Collins, CO: two granddaughters, Amber Heimbuck of Ft. Collins, CO, Heidi Steinbrecher and her husband Elijah; great granddaughter, Brynlee Steinbrecher of Greeley, CO. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth (Gier) Heimbuck; wife, Lila Heimbuck; daughter, Kathy Heimbuck; brothers, Dave Heimbuck, Adam Heimbuck; sisters, Lydia Urback, Molly Pelster, Dolly Pierce; half-brothers, John Heimbuck, Harry Heimbuck, Henry Heimbuck, George Zitterkopf, Jake Zitterkopf; half-sisters, Emma Weiglin, Mary Abeyta.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.