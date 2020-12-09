Menu
The Star-Herald
Bernardo Garcia
1937 - 2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE
BERNARDO "BENNY"GUADALUPE GARCIA December 2, 2020 Bernardo "Benny" Garcia, 82 of Bayard, NE passed away, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials or cards may be sent in care of Pete Garcia, 511 3rd Avenue, Bayard, NE 69334. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Benny was born December 12, 1937 in Bridgeport, NE to Perfecto V Garcia and Agapita (Sermano) Garcia. He received his education in Minatare School. He met the love of his life in 1966 and married Gloria M Hernandez and made their home in Bayard, NE. Benny and Gloria opened and operated a local Mexican restaurant (Los Garcia's) for several years. He worked at the Minatare Feedlot, Trinadad Benham, Dinklage Feedyard, retiring in 2011. But being a hard worker kept Benny doing odd jobs and loved working at Western Sugar during harvest and working as a handyman for Morrill County until his passing. If you knew or met Benny, he never met a stranger, loved joking and visiting with everyone. Everyone loved his famous pork chili and hot wings. He was a member of the Camp Clark Raiders, which he loved doing with his grandkids, and also loved watching cartoons. Benny is survived by Joe (Diana) Dorador, Carlos Dorador, Rodney Dorador, Cathrine Ferreyra, Ruben (Karri) Garcia and Perfecto "Pete" Garcia; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters Cora Zamarripa and Maria Garcia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; his parents; daughter Mary Ellen Dorador, son-in-law Mike Ferreyra; brothers-in-law Jose Zamarripa and Carlos Cerda; sister Mary Antonia Garcia and his great nieces Desirae Garcia and Liliana Marquez-Arrellano.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
I knew Benny growing up in Minatare and he always had a smile. God bless his family and rest in peace Benny.
Rose Lopez Bindschadler
December 10, 2020
Our Condolences God Bless you all
Vince & Celeste Sanchez
December 9, 2020
