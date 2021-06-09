Menu
Bernice Netherland
Bernice "Maxine" Netherland March 15, 2021 Bernice "Maxine" Netherland, age 94, of Elwood, NE, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Elwood Care Center. Memorial services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., at the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place per her request. Memorials have been suggested to the Panhandle Humane Society and the Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be made by visiting Maxine's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jones Mortuary
Mitchell, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Maxine's passing. May the memories of her life bring comfort in your time of sorrow. "GOD BLESS"
Keith & Glenda Slaymaker
Friend
June 14, 2021
