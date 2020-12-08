Betty Yoshiye Hayano November 19, 2020 Betty Yoshiye Hayano, 83, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Powell Valley Hospital in Powell, WY. She was the daughter of Soshichi and Itsuno Hara. She was born on September 11, 1937 in Minatare, NE. She married Lee Hayano and resided in Torrington, WY. She had four sons: Tod, Jon, Joel and Kent. Betty worked at Eastern Wyoming College as the Registrar. She enjoyed gardening and playing bridge. She is survived by her husband Lee, her three sons Tod, Joel and Kent; one grandchild, Kiyoko; Anna and Sam Tomoi of Mitchell NE, Mickey Hara of Mitchell, NE and Kiyoko Hara of Scottsbluff, NE.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.