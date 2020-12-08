Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Hayano
Betty Yoshiye Hayano November 19, 2020 Betty Yoshiye Hayano, 83, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Powell Valley Hospital in Powell, WY. She was the daughter of Soshichi and Itsuno Hara. She was born on September 11, 1937 in Minatare, NE. She married Lee Hayano and resided in Torrington, WY. She had four sons: Tod, Jon, Joel and Kent. Betty worked at Eastern Wyoming College as the Registrar. She enjoyed gardening and playing bridge. She is survived by her husband Lee, her three sons Tod, Joel and Kent; one grandchild, Kiyoko; Anna and Sam Tomoi of Mitchell NE, Mickey Hara of Mitchell, NE and Kiyoko Hara of Scottsbluff, NE.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Betty for many years at EWC, and had a great deal of fondness and respect for her. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Marilyn Cotant
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results