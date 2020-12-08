Betty Alice Knapper December 1, 2020 Betty Alice Knap- per 96, of Scottsbl-uff, NE passed away at the Residency in Scottsbluff Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will occur at a future date at the Rural Trinity Lutheran cemetery, Jefferson County, NE. Betty was born September 21, 1924 to Henry Benne and Edna (Newcomb) Benne at Morrow- ville, KS. She was the youngest of three sisters. She married Melvin Charles Knapper on October 26, 1951 in Beatrice, NE. To this union two children were born, William and Rhonda. Betty and Melvin lived in communities in Nebraska and Colorado before settling in McCook, NE in 1963. Melvin passed away on April 23, 2001. Betty moved to Scottsbluff in 2018 to be closer to family. Betty was employed in banking for most of her working career. Later in life she worked in tax preparation. She was an active volunteer with the Red Cross. Her hobbies included reading, playing bridge in multiple clubs and travel. Melvin and Betty traveled throughout the United States, as well as several cruises and multiple trips to Europe. Betty believed strongly in education. She encouraged and supported her children and grandchildren to earn college degrees and advanced degrees. At age 59 she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kearney State College. She is survived by her children, William (Barb) and Rhonda (Chris) Voisinet, grandchildren Matthew (Kelly) Friesen, Celeste Knapper, Charles (Kerry) Knapper, Anna (Gerard) Carreon, Sean Voisinet and 7 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. The family suggests that anyone wishing to honor Betty's life should donate to the Northfield Retirement Communities Memorial Fund in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting Betty's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.