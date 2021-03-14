Menu
Betty Reinhardt
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Betty Lenore Reinhardt March 4, 2021 Betty Lenore Reinhardt was born October 6, 1925 in Ansley, NE to Thelma and Richard Lysinger. She moved to Ravenna, NE with her parents, who ran the town's movie theater. She graduated from Ravenna High School in 1943, and went to the University of Nebraska. While at University of Nebraska, Betty joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority, and met her husband Lewis Reinhardt. In 1947, she graduated with a degree in Business Administration and married Lew later that year. The next year, they welcomed their first daughter, Becky. When Lew was called to the Korean War, Betty and Becky moved to Loup City to live with Betty's parents. There, her daughter Ann was born. After Lew returned from the war, the family moved to Kearney, where two more daughters, Sara and Lisa, joined the family. Finally, the family settled in Scottsbluff, where their son Jim was born and they raised their five children. Betty belonged to the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff. She also belonged to the Chapter ET PEO for sixty years, where she met many of her good friends. She enjoyed tennis, skiing, and working in her flowerbeds. She and Lew loved to travel, especially to Husker football games and professional tennis tournaments all over the country. They loved taking trips with family and friends to Palm Springs and Las Vegas. A trip to Spain with her best girlfriends, Pat, Beth, and Sandy, was a highlight of her life. Betty always had an extra seat at her table for a grandchild who wandered by after school and didn't go home until after dark. She was always up for a game of Boggle or Hearts, or watching Wheel of Fortune. Betty was the Queen of the Fourth of July, hosting a large party in the pasture for family and friends every year. Wherever she was, Betty was usually at the head of a table, dressed perfectly for the occasion, and surrounded by people who loved her and loved to have a good time. A true Matriarch, Betty grew gentler and more patient with each generation that she loved. In her last years, even when she didn't feel well, she rarely missed a family event. Even if she couldn't stay long, she'd always make time for her littlest family members; playing a game, reading a book, or inviting a great- grandkid onto her lap for a hug. She is survived by her five children, Becky (John) Sorensen, Ann (John) Selzer, Sara (Tbyrd) Taborsky, Lisa (Bob) Cerise, and Jim (Helen) Reinhardt; eight grandchildren, Emily, Jenny, Megan, Jane, Johnny, Lewis, Becky and Hannah, and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lewis, her son-in-law Tbyrd, and an infant grandson, Matthew. A private family burial has taken place with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Memorials have been established at First Presbyterian Church and United Way of Western Nebraska. Online condolences may be made by visiting Betty's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Star-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
I'm sorry for your loss, Becky. Blessings to you and your family.
Barb Beezley
March 15, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to all the Reinhardt family. Betty was a very special lady that we have enjoyed through the years at family birthdays and weddings, holidays and 4th of July celebrations. She will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bob & Rossell Kelley
March 14, 2021
