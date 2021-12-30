Betty Louise Williss Ridgeway December 27, 2021 Betty Louise Williss Ridgeway, 97 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. The service will be livestreamed through First United Methodist Church website www.firstumcsb.com
. Visitation will be one hour prior the service at the church. A family graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery in Denver, CO. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Betty was born on August 30, 1924 in Otis, CO to Albert Manwell and Regina Paulina (Michels) Williss. She graduated from Julesburg high school in Julesburg, CO. She attended Barnes Business School while working at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. After the war she attended University of Denver where she graduated with an education degree. She taught 5th grade at Cherry Creek Elementary School in Denver, CO. She was united in marriage to Reece Ellsworth Ridgeway on June 8, 1947 at Washington Park Community Church in Denver, CO and with this union they had 4 children Sharon DeAnn, Joan Louise, Ellen Jean and Jon. They were married 56 years until Reece's death in 2003. Betty and Reece moved to Scottsbluff in 1977 from Denver. They bought the McDonald's restaurant in 1977. Betty belonged to many organizations PEO, AAEW, Valley Voices, Zoological, Sewing group and Bible study. She enjoyed singing in the Church choir, sewing and quilting, crocheting, knitting, counted-cross stitch, ceramics, china painting, oil painting on canvas and wallpaper. She loved to play bridge, which was her favorite past time. She is survived by her children Sharon DeAnn Ridgeway, Joan Louise (George) Greenwald and Jon (Gale) Ridgeway; grandchildren Erin Greenwald, Grey Greenwald, Sydny Ridgeway, Spencer Ridgeway and Mike Kanzler; great grandchildren Devvon Glasenapp, Emily Glasenapp, Lauren Greenwald, Camryn Greenwald, Joslin Greenwald, Adelyn Greenwald, Carter Kanzler and Kadance Kanzler. She was preceded in death by her daughter Ellen Jean and husband Reece. Our beloved mother will be missed by all who knew her.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.