Betty Jane (Olson) Slansky, 93, of Gering, NE passed away November 28, 2020 at the Residency Care Center after contracting COVID-19. Burial has taken place at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Craig Collins officiating.
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff were entrusted with arrangements. Betty, the middle child, was born August 29, 1927 in Pierre, SD to Edward and Hattie Amelia (Smith) Olson. After graduating from Pierre High School in 1945, where she played basketball (even though she was only 5'3" in heels), sang in the choir, and served on both the yearbook and newspaper staffs. Betty was employed by the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, the South Dakota State Highway Publicity Department, and later as secretary to the South Dakota Assistant Highway Engineer. During WWII Betty's brother, Dick, came home, towing with him a tall Kansan and fellow soldier. Betty married Walter Slansky on December 28, 1947 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. After Walt completed his education in meteorology, he joined the US Weather Service and they lived in Goodland, KS and Denver, CO before transferring to Scottsbluff in November 1949 when the weather bureau was opened. Walt passed away on November 2, 1980. Betty was a 75-year member of the United Methodist Church where she served as president of UMW. Betty was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 60 years, member of the Past Matrons Club, and served as Worthy Matron of Dome Rock Chapter #215, Scottsbluff, and later joined chapters in Gering and Mitchell. She was an honorary member of Jobs Daughters Bethel #10 where she served as Guardian and Guardian Secretary. Betty enjoyed those years as she mentored and mothered the girls. Betty also volunteered at the Platte Valley Museum and was a 50-year member of Wa-Han-Ka Extension Club, with many of her life-long friends. A descendent of Mayflower passenger, William Brewster, Betty joined the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Vice-Regent and editor of the Katahdin newsletter. She attended several state conferences with her daughter and granddaughter and they always had a great time. Betty was also a long-time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Foreign Wars, Pierre, SD chapter and a lifetime member of the Thomas Stanton Society. In August 1990 Betty moved to Northfield Villa in Gering, NE. She opened "The Little Store" which served the residents and staff at the Villa for several years. Betty was president of the Villa and Vista Residents' Associations and a member of the Northfield Inc. Board of Directors, where she served as president. She was a relentless advocate for better wages for the Villa staff as well as improvements for the residents. Betty was a go-getter. She made friends easily, she was a good listener, and she always tried to do her best. Betty believed that nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm, and she brought enthusiasm to everything she did. Betty enjoyed travelling and visiting antique shops. She did quite a bit of both. She was a talented seamstress, bookkeeper, organizer, family scrap booker, and cook (her fried chicken, chocolate chip cookies, and beef pot roasts are family legends). Betty had a gentle sense of humor, she loved to laugh, and she loved chocolate and the color purple. Betty loved dogs and children (especially her grandchildren who called her "Gram"). But, most of all, Betty loved her family and friends. If you were her friend, you were indeed lucky. Betty is survived by her daughter, Jane (John Richard) Robinson, Driftwood, TX, grandchildren Thomas Robinson (Megan Stritchko), Madison, WI and Laura Anne Robinson (Ryan Null), Wimberley, TX, and a special nephew, Randy Olson (Theresa), Scottsbluff, NE. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, her parents, three brothers John, Richard, and Bernard, and one sister Lois Thompson. The family would like to thank Cody Bridgman and Pastor Craig for their care and compassion. You are both very much appreciated! Betty's passing has left a huge hole in our family and our hearts, and we will always miss her. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, Scottsbluff, the Panhandle Humane Society, Scottsbluff, or a charity of your choice
. "It's not what you've got, but what you give, that measures the worth of the life you live." Betty gave so much to so many and she never demanded anything in return. Hers was definately a life well-lived.
