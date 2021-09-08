Beverly lived across the street from my family home in Torrington. She was a great childhood friend. Being an only child she had games and paper dolls like Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Debbie Reynolds and a doll house. Beverly shared all her special things with my sister & myself. Wonderful memories to last a life time. Thanks Bev! Love& peace to your girls! j

Judith Beers Toole September 17, 2021