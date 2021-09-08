Menu
The Star-Herald
Beverly Carpenter
Beverly Jean (McConnell) Carpenter September 4, 2021 Beverly Jean (McConnell) Carpenter, 80, of Morrill, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Skipper's Cupboard or to Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Beverly was born January 8, 1941 to William Earl and Emma (Weiss) McConnell. Survivors include daughters Jeanie (Tom) Molina of Morrill, NE, Susie Carpenter (Raymond Frederico) of Tucson, AZ, Brenda McAtee of Morrill, NE and Jenifer (Steve) Clemens of Denver, CO; grandson Levi (Amber) Carpenter; great grandchildren Skyler McAtee and Liliannah McAtee; brother-in-law Gene Carpenter of Morrill, NE; one niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George LeRoy Carpenter; grandson Dylon McAtee; and sister-in-law Kay Carpenter.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
Beverly lived across the street from my family home in Torrington. She was a great childhood friend. Being an only child she had games and paper dolls like Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Debbie Reynolds and a doll house. Beverly shared all her special things with my sister & myself. Wonderful memories to last a life time. Thanks Bev! Love& peace to your girls! j
Judith Beers Toole
September 17, 2021
Jeannie, Suz, and family, So sorry to hear of your mom passing. She was always such a pleasant and kind person. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
George and Lisa Hernandez
Friend
September 11, 2021
