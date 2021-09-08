Beverly Jean (McConnell) Carpenter September 4, 2021 Beverly Jean (McConnell) Carpenter, 80, of Morrill, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Skipper's Cupboard or to Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Beverly was born January 8, 1941 to William Earl and Emma (Weiss) McConnell. Survivors include daughters Jeanie (Tom) Molina of Morrill, NE, Susie Carpenter (Raymond Frederico) of Tucson, AZ, Brenda McAtee of Morrill, NE and Jenifer (Steve) Clemens of Denver, CO; grandson Levi (Amber) Carpenter; great grandchildren Skyler McAtee and Liliannah McAtee; brother-in-law Gene Carpenter of Morrill, NE; one niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George LeRoy Carpenter; grandson Dylon McAtee; and sister-in-law Kay Carpenter.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.