Beverly A. Stitt December 12, 2021 Beverly A. Stitt, age 82 of Chadron, NE passed away Sunday evening, December 12, 2021 at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 17th at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chadron with Pastor Ann Sundberg and Rev. Mike McInnis officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Friends may stop by at the church on Thursday evening from 4-7:00 P.M. with family present. In lieu of flowers, Bev always wanted to establish a scholarship fund to help older students with children who wish to return to college as she did. Memorials may be made in care of the Chadron State Foundation, POB 1210, Chadron, NE 69337, to be used in this manner. Services will be recorded and downloaded to the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel website for future viewing. Condolences, photos and stories may be left on Bev's Book of Memories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.