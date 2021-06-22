Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Long
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Billy Ray Long June 18, 2021 Billy Ray Long, 69 of Scottsbluff NE passed away Friday June 18, 2021, surrounded by family. Family will be holding a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials maybe be given to the family to be designated at a later time. Dugan Kramer Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Billy was born in Royal Oak, MI, March 7, 1952 to Paul and Stella (Frye) Long. Billy grew up in Waco, NE. He attended Centennial High School in Utica, NE. After high school Billy joined the Navy. After leaving the Navy he had various jobs, his favorite was working as a cook. After becoming disabled he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Playing Keno and cards. Billy married Ethel (Self) Long in 1976. They had 5 children Teri, Jimmy, Nathan, Nadine and Little Billy. Billy lived in Lincoln, North Platte, and Scottsbluff NE. Billy is survived by his wife Ethel (Self) Long of Scottsbluff. Children Teri (Andy) Weller, Jimmy (April) McBurnett, Nathan Mcburnett (Yvette Chavez), Nadine (Andres) Pineda, Billy G Long (Amber Rodriquez) all of Scottsbluff, NE. Sister Patty Jean (Kenneth) Agena of Bryan, TX., 23 Grandchildren, 9 Great grandchildren, Many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Stella (Frye) Long. Brothers Roland, Eddie, Freddie and Bruce Long. Sister Pauletta Stranske. Granddaughter Savannah McBurnett. If you know, you know, "Billy Ray 4 EVA!"
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear...Billy was such a kind person. He will be remembered 4 eva.
Michael Morrison
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results