Billy Ray Long June 18, 2021 Billy Ray Long, 69 of Scottsbluff NE passed away Friday June 18, 2021, surrounded by family. Family will be holding a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials maybe be given to the family to be designated at a later time. Dugan Kramer Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Billy was born in Royal Oak, MI, March 7, 1952 to Paul and Stella (Frye) Long. Billy grew up in Waco, NE. He attended Centennial High School in Utica, NE. After high school Billy joined the Navy. After leaving the Navy he had various jobs, his favorite was working as a cook. After becoming disabled he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Playing Keno and cards. Billy married Ethel (Self) Long in 1976. They had 5 children Teri, Jimmy, Nathan, Nadine and Little Billy. Billy lived in Lincoln, North Platte, and Scottsbluff NE. Billy is survived by his wife Ethel (Self) Long of Scottsbluff. Children Teri (Andy) Weller, Jimmy (April) McBurnett, Nathan Mcburnett (Yvette Chavez), Nadine (Andres) Pineda, Billy G Long (Amber Rodriquez) all of Scottsbluff, NE. Sister Patty Jean (Kenneth) Agena of Bryan, TX., 23 Grandchildren, 9 Great grandchildren, Many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Stella (Frye) Long. Brothers Roland, Eddie, Freddie and Bruce Long. Sister Pauletta Stranske. Granddaughter Savannah McBurnett. If you know, you know, "Billy Ray 4 EVA!"
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.