Billy "Bill" Rolland Stoll September 24, 2021 Billy "Bill" Rolland Stoll, 70, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday October 7, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church in Scottsbluff.



Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.