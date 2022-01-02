Bonnie Marie (Greene) Kelley December 24, 2021 Bonnie Marie (Greene) Kelley, 84, of Gering, NE passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease. Her Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, January 7, 2022 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE with Reverend Jeffrey Grams officiating. Interment will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at the service. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be made at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary is assisting the family. Bonnie was born December 14, 1937 in Ansley, NE to Clarence and Merle (Royal) Greene. She married Lawrence Kelley July 1, 1971 in Scottsbluff, NE. Throughout her life Bonnie enjoyed many activities including square dancing, volunteering for Special Olympics, The Eagles Auxiliary and volunteering at Regional West Medical Center. Her greatest love was her family. She helped care for several grandchildren including Whitnei Webber, Lyndsey Mathews and Davis Eskam. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Kelley; siblings Shirley, Richard, Maxine and Louanna; children Tammi (Paul) Harriger, Tony (Susan) Harden, Lorri (Greg) Carrier, Larry Kelley and Jim Kelley; 17 grandchildren and many many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert and Michael; beloved daughter and son in law Bobbe and Darrell Eskam.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.