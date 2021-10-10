Bonnie Joyce (Jeffres) Richter October 4, 2021 Bonnie Joyce (Jeffres) Richter was born on June 1, 1940 and was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2021 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport surrounded by loving family. Her funeral service will be 10:30am on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jonathan Berosek officiating. Interment will be at 1pm at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Oct 15 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport from 5-7pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Bonnie's honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bonnie's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements. Bonnie was born to Gerard & Ellen (McCracken) Jeffres. They led a simple life full of hard work, joy and love. Bonnie married Charles Robert Richter Jr on July 12, 1958. To this union five children were born. She alongside of her husband worked hard and loved harder. Bonnie's heart was always with her children and grandchildren praying daily for each one. Bonnie loved to play cards belonging to several different card clubs throughout the years. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport serving as the treasurer for 16 plus years. She was also a member of PEO where she enjoyed the love and support of her PEO sisters. Bonnie worked at the Morrill County Community Hospital for 17 years, the Morrill County Assessor's Office for nine plus years and for Dudden Redi Mix for three years along with many other jobs throughout her life. Bonnie will lovingly be remembered for her kindness, generosity and love. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Janice (Gary) Blakemore of Casper, Wyoming and her children Laura (Greg) and Daylen (Anya), Joanie Dudden of Bridgeport, Nebraska and her children Melissa (Brett), Megan (Maverick) and Mitchel, Jeanie (Brian) Boehm of Julesburg, Colorado and her daughters Marlee (Forrest) and Allison, Judy (Dan) Miller of Evergreen, Colorado and her sons Theo and Lukas and son Jeffrey (Jill) Richter of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and his children Hally, Hayden, Ransen, Tazlyn, Kalesha (Branden), Trenton, Jerrett and Kambree; great-grandchildren Emersyn, Hannah, Jocelyn, AnnaLynn, Aidyn, Axton, JayLynn, Milo, Elliott, Brynlee, Henley, and Leah; sister-in-law JoAnn Kisler, and brother-in-law Henry Meter special niece Michelle and nephew Mike and many more numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, parents, in-laws Charles Sr. and Emma Richter, sister Barbara Perry, brother Robert Jeffres, brothers-in-law Mick Perry, John Richter, Donald Richter, Rudy Maser, William Kisler and Johnny Schlaepfer; sisters-in-law Evelyn Meter, Ann Maser, Donna Schlaepfer and Velma Richter and great-granddaughter Addison Lane.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.