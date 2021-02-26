Bradley Paul Conklin November 27, 2020 Bradley Paul Conklin, 64, passed on November 27, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Brad was born February 21, 1956 in Scottsbluff, NE to Ronald and Carolyn "Joyce" Conklin (Schwartz). He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Minatare in 1974 then began his journey in the US Navy. Brad served as an HT2 welder and firefighter until 1986. After being honorably discharged, Brad eventually returned to his hometown to raise his family. He described himself as a jack of all trades but a master of none and knew no stranger. Brad dedicated his days to Minatare/Melbeta Volunteer Fire Dept., as well as a career semi driver. As a man who could fix just about anything, he spent his free time helping anyone in need. Brad's compassion for his family and kids spread to the hearts of all their friends as well. He would be found cheering at all the events, telling stories, and filling rooms with his contagious laughter. Countless memories were made teaching his children mechanical work, riding in the semi, and how to love unconditionally. Brad enjoyed sharing his famous hot high fives with his grandkids and young nieces and nephews. Survivors include his mother, brothers, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private inurnment.



Published by The Star-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.