Bradley L. Kusel June 14, 2021 Bradley L. Kusel Jr., age 60, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home. He was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, on November 29, 1960, to Bradley L. Kusel Sr. and Leona "Fae" (Niles) Jefson. Brad graduated from Fremont High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for 8 years. He was a member at Monument Bible Church, attending faithfully, and was also part of the Men's Bible Study Group there. Brad is survived by his sister, Jarae (Michael) Kusel Szydlowski of Summerville, SC; brother, Craig Kusel of Alameda, CA; step-father, Fred Jefson of Westby, WI; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are Brad's mother, Leona Niles Jefson, and father, Bradley L. Kusel Sr. A celebration of life will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00am at Monument Bible Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Banks. The service will be followed by a meal. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.