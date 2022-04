Byron R. Geissler March 4, 2021 TORRINGTON, WYOMING.......Memorial services for Byron R. Geissler, 78, are pending at the Colyer Funeral Home. Byron died at his home in Torrington on March 4, 2021 and cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com