Calvin Louis Streeks November 20, 2020 On November 20th, God took an Angel home. Calvin Louis Streeks, 19, passed away at his home in Minatare, Nebraska, of natural causes. A private family graveside service will be held on November 30th, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Ben Cross officiating. The family wishes you join them via Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook live at 2:00 P.M. if you choose for the family's safety and for yours. Calvin Louis Streeks was born September 25th, 2001 to Chris Edgar Streeks and Lynn Marie (Abel) Streeks at RWMC in Scottsbluff, Ne. Calvin enjoyed so very many things in life, from riding the family's 4-wheeler to long walks talking with family and friends and watching videos on his phone... including a tv program "How It's Made". His curiosity was never ending. He and his father and brothers started a grain bagging business that had not quite gotten started before his death. Calvin enjoyed going on the fuel truck with his father and raising hogs to sell as well as his road grading business. He could make you laugh or smile to chase your frowns away or share joke he thought was funny with those near him. Even a silly facial expression or gesture he would provide to you. No matter what you were feeling. He loved camping and fishing with family and friends. He was just an upbeat young man. He loved helping the community food pantry program packing boxes and whatever needed done. He boasted on how fast he was at times. He always made a point to build a Gingerbread house during the holidays, of which he mostly ate. For him, it was the fun in it all. His creation he was always proud of. He passed just shy of his high school graduation in December. Calvin was preceded in death by his grandfathers Darold Abel and Don Streeks; grandmother Sandra Streeks as well as many great grandmothers and grandfathers. Calvin was survived by His parents Chris Edgar and Lynn Marie (Abel) Streeks; brothers Ryan of Minatare and Andrew (Samantha) of Bayard, Nebraska; uncle Vince (Irene) Streeks of Minatare; cousins Mandy and Brenda Streeks of Berlin, Germany; maternal grandmother Joann (Martin) Abel; aunt Anita Wilkison; cousins Brent (Tori) Wilkison, Jessica Griffith and (Troy Zeibig); second cousins Crystal Diamond and Acadean Griffith as well as numerous great aunts and uncles.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.