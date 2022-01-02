candi you had a heart of gold the most beautiful smile any body could ask for. I am so sadden to hear that you past away didnt find out until,,today. You leave behind a loving husband that's gonna be somlost with out you always being there by his side Monday thru Sunday. Tell my gma I love her n miss her dearly .. now she got you again to dance up in heaven with her.? Rip candi

Renee Johnson January 2, 2022