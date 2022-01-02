Candace "Candi" Lee Frohman December 29, 2021 Candace "Candi" Lee Frohman, 43, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff following a long-fought battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to service time at the church. A private family interment will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The Celebration of Life was recorded to Candace's obituary page and is viewable at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Festival of Hope or to the family for later designation. Candi was born April 3, 1978 in Scottsbluff to Mike and Susan (Schmidt) Weimer. She graduated from Morrill High School in 1996. Candi married Paul Frohman on June 2, 2001. They created a home together in Scottsbluff where they raised their daughter, Tash. She worked as the human resource manager at Menards for thirteen years. She enjoyed traveling, sunshine, sand and margaritas! She was a professional collector of Pinterest projects, a hobby she shared together with her Mom. Candi liked to stay busy and remodeled several homes. She was very talented in her remodeling skills and had an eye for design. She loved her dogs and had a soft heart for all animals. Family time was incredibly important to her and she also loved spending time with her group of gal friends. Candi was an unforgettable person with a fun, bubbly, loving personality, and beautiful eyes. Her strong will along with her mental and physical strength were some of her most admirable qualities. She was a wonderful mother and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband, Paul; daughter, Tash; mom, Susan Schmidt; step-mom, Jerri Weimer; paternal grandmother, Haulda Weimer; sisters, Krissa (Lane) Mayer, Sara (Kevin) Huff, Becky (Rod) Randall, and Brandi McKnight; brother, Chase (Michelle) Jepson; nieces and nephews, Josh (Tiffany) Mayer, Jacob Mayer, Jalynn and Gavin Huff, Chase (Asia) Randall, Jozlynn and Addison Randall, Raina Younkin, Holden, Tierney and Cooper Schleve, Peyton and Trigg Brown, Hunter Jepson, and Lyla Frohman; brother-in-law, Clayton (Gloria) Frohman; mother-in-law, Peggy (John) Sanner; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her dad, Mike Weimer; paternal grandfather, Henry Weimer Jr.; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Hester Schmidt; aunt, Sandra Schmidt; and father-in-law, Larry Frohman.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.