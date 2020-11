Carlos Paz Sr. November 13, 2020 Carlos Paz Sr., 52, of Mitchell, NE, passed away at home on November 13, 2020. A visitation at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel will be Monday, November 23rd from 11am-2pm with a service at 2pm, officiated by Pastor Augistin Portillo. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com