Carol was so GRACIOUS and SWEET SPIRITED. I never heard her say one bad thing about another person. What an HONOR it was to know Carol and to be able to share some of her life in the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. She was the organist and piano player for our choir! Always Faithful to her commitment to GOD and the church. She was TRULY the example of what it is to live for CHRIST and to stay TRUE to HIM and those in her life to the very end . Her walk of FAITH will be GREATLY REWARDED. Praying for all of your family and friends and share with you in your sorrow of losing your Mom !

Marlane (Johns) Houston Friend September 16, 2021