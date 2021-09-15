Carol R. McIntosh September 9, 2021 Carol R. McIntosh, 88, of Milliken, CO, was welcomed into Heaven on September 9, 2021, with her family by her side. Her memorial graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Bret Rickard officiating. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carol's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Carol, so named because she was "A song in our hearts", was born February 4, 1933, on a farm near Cawker City, KS to Ray W. Coad and Gladys Marsh Coad. After moving to another farm near Woodston, KS, she attended Pleasant Valley Country School for three years until her family moved into Woodston where she finished elementary and high school, graduating in 1951. She attended Santa Ana College in Santa Ana, CA and then worked for the Treesweet Company as a machine bookkeeper. She met and soon married Darrell McIntosh at the First Baptist Church in Santa Ana on October 8, 1955, celebrating 60 great years together. Moving to Colorado, Carol worked for the Bureau of Standards in Boulder until they moved to Riverside, CA and then to Scottsbluff, NE in 1960. There she was a stay-at-home mom for her three children daughters Loni and Keli and son Jon. She also taught piano lessons, played organ, piano and Clavi nova for the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff for over 60 years, accompanied a children's choir at Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Scottsbluff, accompanied church choir and countless soloists for different events. She Sang in a trio called the Triads who recorded a precious album. She was a member of the Chat and Do Extension Club, Pinochle club, and was Darrell's secretary for their insurance business for 30 plus years. Carol loved music, games around the table, her church, and most importantly her family, "Enjoying almost every minute!" She was beautiful inside and out, displaying the true meaning of grace and kindness to everyone she met. Carol is survived by her daughters Loni (Sam) Schlothauer, Keli (John) Brehm and son Jon McIntosh. Preceding her to Heaven are her parents, husband Darrell, and many other extended family members. A glorious reunion with them and our Lord Jesus!
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.