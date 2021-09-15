Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol McIntosh
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Carol R. McIntosh September 9, 2021 Carol R. McIntosh, 88, of Milliken, CO, was welcomed into Heaven on September 9, 2021, with her family by her side. Her memorial graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Bret Rickard officiating. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carol's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Carol, so named because she was "A song in our hearts", was born February 4, 1933, on a farm near Cawker City, KS to Ray W. Coad and Gladys Marsh Coad. After moving to another farm near Woodston, KS, she attended Pleasant Valley Country School for three years until her family moved into Woodston where she finished elementary and high school, graduating in 1951. She attended Santa Ana College in Santa Ana, CA and then worked for the Treesweet Company as a machine bookkeeper. She met and soon married Darrell McIntosh at the First Baptist Church in Santa Ana on October 8, 1955, celebrating 60 great years together. Moving to Colorado, Carol worked for the Bureau of Standards in Boulder until they moved to Riverside, CA and then to Scottsbluff, NE in 1960. There she was a stay-at-home mom for her three children daughters Loni and Keli and son Jon. She also taught piano lessons, played organ, piano and Clavi nova for the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff for over 60 years, accompanied a children's choir at Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Scottsbluff, accompanied church choir and countless soloists for different events. She Sang in a trio called the Triads who recorded a precious album. She was a member of the Chat and Do Extension Club, Pinochle club, and was Darrell's secretary for their insurance business for 30 plus years. Carol loved music, games around the table, her church, and most importantly her family, "Enjoying almost every minute!" She was beautiful inside and out, displaying the true meaning of grace and kindness to everyone she met. Carol is survived by her daughters Loni (Sam) Schlothauer, Keli (John) Brehm and son Jon McIntosh. Preceding her to Heaven are her parents, husband Darrell, and many other extended family members. A glorious reunion with them and our Lord Jesus!
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
North Fifth Avenue, SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about Carol. She was the kindess person that I have ever met. She was always thinking of everyone else around her. She was a blessing to my family when we where going thru a tuff time while Corey was in high school. She is a beautiful angle in heaven now. Her smile will be missed.
Patsy Frakes
September 17, 2021
Carol was so GRACIOUS and SWEET SPIRITED. I never heard her say one bad thing about another person. What an HONOR it was to know Carol and to be able to share some of her life in the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. She was the organist and piano player for our choir! Always Faithful to her commitment to GOD and the church. She was TRULY the example of what it is to live for CHRIST and to stay TRUE to HIM and those in her life to the very end . Her walk of FAITH will be GREATLY REWARDED. Praying for all of your family and friends and share with you in your sorrow of losing your Mom !
Marlane (Johns) Houston
Friend
September 16, 2021
The sadness of receiving the news of Carol's passing is truly tempered by knowing that God has welcomed her into His eternal Kingdom. Her love and talent of music is being put to amazing use as she is now a part of the greatest music in all creation praising the Lord she so loved. Carol and Darrel were beyond special to anyone who knew them, and their friendship with this retired pastor and wife is a highlight of our time spent at First Baptist. Sing on, good friends, sing on!
Rev. Gary Cole
Other
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results