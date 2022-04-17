Menu
Charlene A Carlson
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Charlene A Carlson April 15, 2022 Charlene A Carlson, 77 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center At her request, cremation has taken place and per her wishes there will be no services. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Charlene was born September 24, 1944 to Harold and Lydia (Dorn) Dolberg in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was raised in the Sunflower area where she attended k-12th grade. She graduated in 1962. She worked for Jack & Jill Grocery stores and Bakery, Ideal Cleaners and Payless Shoe store. She had two children Loren E Gantz and Laura (Troy) Wiederspan. In 1990, she married Robert Carlson. She worked with their tree service-Carlsons Tree Service. Later opened R & C Auto Sales in Bayard from 1996-2004. Survivors include her husband Robert Carlson; son Loren E Gantz of Mitchell, NE and daughter Laura (Troy) Wiederspan of Fort Morgan, CO; grandchildren Brayden (Kelley) Snyder, Brandon (Emma) Wiederspan, and Brook (Derek) Gray; great grandchildren Liam, Amelia, May Hazel Wiederspan, Easton Gray; granddaughter Amber (Chris) Diaz; great grandchild Kyler Smith; and sister Carolyn Wilhelm. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, step daughter Brenda Reynolds, step grandson Paul Reynold, Jr and brother-in-law Garry L Wilhelm, Jr.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
