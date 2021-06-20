Charles W Anderson November 22, 2020 Charles W Anderson, 94 of Gering, Nebraska passed away November 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska. A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance, Nebraska with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. Charles Anderson memorials may be sent to the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348 for the Hemingford American Legion Avenue of Flags. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.