Charles Anderson
Charles W Anderson November 22, 2020 Charles W Anderson, 94 of Gering, Nebraska passed away November 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska. A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance, Nebraska with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. Charles Anderson memorials may be sent to the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348 for the Hemingford American Legion Avenue of Flags. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
Nebraska Veterans Cemetery
Alliance, NE
Sorry about Chuck's passing he was a good friend
James wheeler
Friend
June 20, 2021
