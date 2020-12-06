Charles Wilbert Anderson November 22, 2020 Charles Wilbert Anderson passed away on November 22, 2020 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE at the age of 94. Charles was born on April 29, 1926 in Marshalltown, IA to Robert Earl Anderson and Helen Elese Zeller. After his father died the family moved to Heming-ford, NE in 1942 and Charles graduated from Hemingford High School in 1944. He began his work as a mechanic for Ray & Uhrig in Hemingford until he joined the Army in 1951, serving in Germany during the Korean War. After the service he started his own mechanic business back in Hemingford in 1955 and married Darien Kindle that year. He was active in the Hemingford American Legion, the Fireworks displays at the fairgrounds and helped construct the Christmas diorama. He also built race cars that he and Craig Wood ran together, #77. Charles moved to Scottsbluff, NE and worked as a mechanic for Kizzier Chevrolet in 1974. He married Mary Lee Hagemeister Oehlrich on November 29, 1974 and they lived in Gering, NE. After retiring in 1991, he loved working in his garage where he spent many hours wood working and built many memorable pieces for his family and friends and sold much of his work at craft fairs. Charles and Mary Lee moved to the Scottsbluff Veterans Home in 2017 and later moved to the Kearney Veterans Home in 2019. Charles is survived by his first wife Darien and their children, daughter Robyn (Anderson) Eberhard & Richard, their children Spencer & Rachel; son Chris Anderson & Debbie Britton, their children Taylor & Katelyn (Anderson) Pepperling & Jade Britton; and son Tim Anderson, his children Zach & Angela Georges; his second wife Mary Lee, and her children, son Kurt Oehlrich & MaryAnn, their children Kelly (Oehlrich) Ahrens & Jason, Jamie (Oehlrich) Seroogy & Henry & Nicholas Oehlrich & Megan. Daughter Kim (Oehlrich) Charron & Craig, their children Chris & Jessa, Katie (Charron) Geist & Ben, & Cole Charron & Anna. Late daughter Jan (Oehlrich) Wiseman & Jerry, their children John Harsh, Becky (Harsh) Wolf & Chris, and daughter Chelsey (Wiseman) Martinez & Dakota and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Robert Anderson & Betty Brice. There will be a memorial service at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance, NE sometime early summer 2021. Charles Anderson memorials may be sent to the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348 for the Hemingford American Legion Avenue of Flags.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.