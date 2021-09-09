Charles Edward "Bud" Hudson September 4, 2021 Charles Edward "Bud" Hudson, Jr., 92, passed away in Scottsbluff on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home. A graveside funeral service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with Pastor William Bibb officiating. Business casual dress is requested. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Bud's honor be made in care of the Panhandle Humane Society at 126 S Beltline Highway West in Scottsbluff or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's
Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bud's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bud was born November 28, 1928, in Brownsville, Texas to Charles and Florence Hudson. He was the second of four children who grew up on a family farm in San Benito, Texas. Bud had a birth injury that caused a learning disability. His mother, an elementary school teacher, taught him at home to read, to write, and to do arithmetic. He later received some training at a trade school. Bud lived with his parents and did some house painting. Following the death of his mother in 1980, Bud and his father moved to Scottsbluff to be near his sister, Beth Chain, and her family. He worked on a family farm, and as a volunteer janitor at Community Christian School for several years after its founding in 1988. He lived independently in an apartment with the help of neighbors and friends, especially Donna Cooper and Kathy Lindley. Later, Bud lived with his sister in her Scottsbluff home and spent the last years of his life there under the care of kind caregivers through Home Instead. Bud loved to root for the Texas A&M Aggies, to wear baseball hats, and to tease his caregivers, who loved to tease him back. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ann, her husband William F. Harlow, and their son, William M. Harlow; his brother James and his wife Nancy Hudson; and his brother-in-law John "Jack" H. Chain and his niece Priscilla Chain Beck. Bud is survived by his sister Beth Hudson Chain of Scottsbluff; nieces Nancy Beth Ellis of Ft. Worth, Texas, Eve (Tom) Skelton of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kathleen (Dan) Naberhaus of Arlington, Texas; nephews Harvey (Donna) Hudson of Ouray, Colorado, Charles (Becky) Hudson of Ogden, Utah, and John (Cindy) Chain of Overland Park, Kansas; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.