Charles E. Woods December 31, 2021 Charles E. Woods passed away on December 31, 2021. He was born to Harry Everett and Lora Angelene Woods on August 29th, 1936, in Meridian, Mississippi. Charles lived primarily in Mississippi as a child but as a teenager, his family moved to Columbiana, AL where he met his wife, Mary. Charles married Mary Seale on February 5th, 1959, and their first home together was in Chicago, IL. Charles was in the United States Air Force and the family moved quite often for the first 14 years of their marriage. Places they were stationed were Chicago, IL; Marquette, MI; Tachikawa Air Base, Japan; Sumpter, SC; Clovis, NM; and Hampton, VA. Charles also was separated from his family for a year on two separate occasions while serving in Korea. Charles was proud of his service and Mary enjoyed being a military wife. After retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Mississippi and settled in Kosciusko where Charles' family lived. While there, Charles worked a few different jobs and then took a job with Sheller-Globe Corporation, eventually leaving Mississippi for Toledo, OH to work in the security division of the corporate offices. In 1989 Charles went to work for Toledo Edison in their security department. He worked there for 10 years. Charles then worked for O-I part-time as a security guard until his full retirement at age 65. Charles was a born-again Christian, having come to know the Lord as a child. There was a time in his life where he stopped attending church, but it is very telling that he insisted and made sure his children were at Sunday School and church every week. He eventually repented and returned. Charles served the Lord as a deacon, trustee, Sunday School Director and teacher. He served in the Gideons as a bookkeeper, camp member and through Bible Distribution. Charles served God by holding church services at the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, Nursing Homes, and with the Prison Ministry. Charles loved his wife, Mary, who preceded him in death, with his whole heart and he treated her with love and respect. He worked hard to make sure she had the life she wanted. It was important to him that she was happy. As a father he was very strict, but also soft, kind, loving and giving. As a grandfather and great-grandfather, he was all softness and there were no rules, but plenty of play, ice cream, toys, and fun! Charles is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Marie (Jerry) Mocek, Charla (Michael) Fisher; his grandsons and their spouses, Christopher (Amanda) Fisher, Joshua (Kristen) Mocek, Andrew (Jessica) Fisher, Zachary (Meagan) Mocek, Johnathan (Lorna) Fisher, and Christian (Gillian) Mocek; and his great-grandchildren, Mazie, Lexi, Liam, Anabel, and Caragh Fisher, and Guenivere, Joshua, Robert, Marian, Matthew, Emmett, Simon, and Eloise Mocek. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and David Hill, and his sister-in-law, Francis Seale. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his son, Vernon, his parents Lora and Everett, and his brother, Bobby. The family thanks Josephine Grant, his fiancé, who came into Charles' life. She made him very happy. Charles' family was very important and dear to him. He and Mary are missed very much. "One who is faithful in a very little is also faithful in much, and one who is dishonest in a very little is also dishonest in much" Proverbs 3:5 ESV Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. The family asks that attendees wear a mask due to COVID precautions. Charles will be laid to rest at Allen Township Cemetery, Williston, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission or Gideon's International Card Program.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.