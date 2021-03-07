Menu
Charley Matthaei
Charley Frank Matthaei November 21, 2020 Charley Frank Matthaei, 84, passed away on November 21, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Gering Memorial Chapel facebook page. Inurnment will take place in July of 2021 at the Eric Olson Cemetery in rural Salem, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Church of Christ or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Central Church of Christ
Gering, NE
