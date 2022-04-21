Menu
Charlotte Cooley
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Charlotte Burdean Cooley April 19, 2022 Charlotte Burdean Cooley, 84, of Morrill, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, peacefully at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church in Mitchell with Pastor Sheryl Kester-Beyer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Charlotte's honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Charlotte's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be lovingly missed by all her family and friends. Charlotte is survived by her children Christine (Wilbur) Long, Cathleen Hergott, and Charles Cooley; grandchildren Will, Rebecca, Keithen, Nathen, Calicia, Brayden, Nicholas, Michael, and Sadie; great-grandchildren Brooke, Parker, Everett, Gabriel, Haven and Hazel; and numerous other loving family members. Her parents, husband Charles, brother Harold and sister Evelyn preceded her in death.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
