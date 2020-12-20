Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cherry Seymour
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY
Cherry Jean Seymour December 12, 2020 Cherry Jean Seymour, 46, of Cheyenne passed away December 12, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born December 19, 1973 in Denver to Dennis Dykes and Patricia Seymour. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaitan of Cheyenne; father, Dennis Dykes of Scottsbluff; brothers, Rex Grube of Kearney, NE, Daniel (Tara) Grube of Cheyenne and Jeremy Dykes of Cheyenne; grandmother, Dorothy Seymour of Bushnell, NE; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Schneider; grandfather, Rodney Seymour; and sister, Jennifer Lolya. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.