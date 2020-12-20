Cherry Jean Seymour December 12, 2020 Cherry Jean Seymour, 46, of Cheyenne passed away December 12, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born December 19, 1973 in Denver to Dennis Dykes and Patricia Seymour. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaitan of Cheyenne; father, Dennis Dykes of Scottsbluff; brothers, Rex Grube of Kearney, NE, Daniel (Tara) Grube of Cheyenne and Jeremy Dykes of Cheyenne; grandmother, Dorothy Seymour of Bushnell, NE; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Schneider; grandfather, Rodney Seymour; and sister, Jennifer Lolya. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.