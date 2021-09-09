Cheryl L. Nelson September 5, 2021 Cheryl L. Nelson, age 73 of Sidney, NE passed away Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Ted Bourret officiating. Cremation has been held. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Potter Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Event Center on Friday, September 10th from 1-6:00 P.M., with family present from 4-6. Memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's name to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Night of Hope. Services will be recorded and later downloaded to Cheryl's Book of Memories. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Cheryl's care and funeral arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.