Chris Alan Gage December 22, 2021 Chris Alan Gage passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home in Sterling, Colorado. Chris was born December 25th, 1968, to Linda Rowley Reyes in Torrington Wyoming. He grew up in Gering Ne. He attended Geil Elementary, moved onto Gering Junior High and finally Gering High School, graduating in 1987. These years were the most reminisced by Chris. He had a million memories that were filled with shenanigans that in turn created so much laughter! He truly loved the relationships that he developed this time whether it included the "Meanies" (you know who you are) or his teammates during his time pitching for league baseball. Chris developed and nurtured many friendships that he relished up to the time of his passing. After graduation Chris enlisted in the US Army and served as a combat flight Medic in the 3rd Armored Division, Charlie Company 54th Battalion. His most impressionable time was being stationed in Freiburg Germany. He was very honored to have served his country. Of course, this also was remembered with stories filled of lifelong friendships, brotherhood, and laughter. After Chris' time in the service, he returned home and pursued his interest in the medical field. Having come from a family of nurses, that is what he decided to do. He started work as a Phlebotomist at Regional West Medical Center, and from there went on to get his LPN at WNCC in which he graduated in 1999. Later he went on to attend University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing class of 2002. This was the beginning of a very fulfilling and meaningful career for him. He committed himself to his patients and colleagues, he felt great pride serving his community by providing excellent care for his patients. He also created meaningful relationships that were filled with laughter, compassion and sometimes sorrow. Chris was always deeply committed to family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with all and would try to come up with any excuse to get everyone together. He found great pleasure in any gathering and of course, he would have many stories to share, his quick wit and humor filled his home with laughter. He of course was an avid watcher of sports! He loved the Cowboys, Spurs, and the Yankees. His true passion of course was the Huskers! Which also created excitement, cheering, laughter and probably most of all. cussing. You must be a Husker fan to understand! Game days were also a favorite time for him, he saw this as an opportunity to fill his home once again with family and friends. Chris will be greatly missed by many including his wife Heather (Genoways) Gage, His son Naethaniel Gage. His mother Linda Rowley Reyes, his father Lou Reyes. His sister Jodi and Brother-in-Law Andy Waite. His Brother Aaron Reyes and his sister-in-law Lisa. Along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. And many, many friends. All of which, he loved and who will greatly miss him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Arlene and Maurice Rowley. Along with many friends that hopefully, were waiting arms out reached to envelop Chris as he passed from this world. A Celebration of life will be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, Ne.69361 (1102 West 42nd St.)



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.