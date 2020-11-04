Chris Hernandez October 23, 2020 Chris Hernandez, 69, of Scottsbluff, Ne. died at home in Buffalo, Mo., October 23, 2020, surrounded by family, his wishes were to be cremated. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Chris was born in Scottsbluff, NE on May 24, 1951 to Joe and Augustina Hernandez of Mitchell, NE. He worked for School District of Denver, CO. and Phoenix, AZ. He also worked for Department of Transportation in Denver, CO. He loved refinishing furniture and restoring old cars and pickups especially driving his bright orange Firebird and also enjoyed working in his yard. He owned two consignment stores. Survivors include: Sons - Sean (Chole) Hernandez of Walnut Creek, CA, Shannon Hernandez of Gering, NE., Kristopher Hernandez of Scottsbluff, NE., Joel (Sophia) Hernandez of Los Angeles, CA, Adrian (Ariel) Hernandez of Thornton, CO., Noah Hernandez of Brighton, CO. Daughters - Christal Wagner of La Junta, CO., Cassie (Justin) Mileto of Colorado Springs, CO., Miranda (Paul Jr.) Cervantes of Scottsbluff, NE. And twenty six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Siblings - Mary Livermont of Mitchell, NE., Florence Ebert of Austin, TX., Modesta (Anselmo Jr.) De Ollos, Myra Ribera, Paul Hernandez all of Scottsbluff, NE. Chris was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Richard Hernandez and Granddaughter Angel Lynn.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.