Christopher Ellis Donnelson December 13, 2021 Christopher Ellis Donnelson, 41, of Morrill, NE passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home. His memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Morrill High School, Morrill, NE. Online condolences may be made by viewing Chris's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE has assisted the family. Chris was born on October 24, 1980 to Rhonda Yarwood and Richard Donnelson in Scottsbluff, NE. Chris grew up loving racing. From the time he was a boy he would play with toy race cars and make his own tracks. His passion never waivered and he became a part of the local racing community, driving everything from Thunderkarts to Late Models. His son Richard is following in his footsteps, loving racing and starting to drive. Beyond his passion for racing, he deeply loved his wife and children, and loved his family and his friends. He purchased the grocery store in Morrill in 2009 and became a big part of the community, getting to know so many more people that he came to care about. Chris never let himself grow out of being a kid at heart. He had an arsenal of Nerf guns at the store that he would use to put a smile on people's faces. His favorite holiday was July 4th. Every year, he and his neighbor Billy would put on the biggest fireworks display in town between their houses. It became tradition to blow up a watermelon or two. Chris fought hard against multiple health issues. He was determined to beat the odds and still do what he loved, as much as he could. He never gave up, and he tried as hard as he could for his loved ones. However, his battle ended here, but we don't doubt that he's still fighting and going for those checkered flags. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Roberta and Victor Donnelson of Covina, CA; Bernard Landercasper of Scottsbluff, NE; his father Richard Donnelson of Covina, CA; his brother Shawn Donnelson of Mitchell, NE; his stepfather Rex Yarwood of Lyman, NE. He was survived by his grandmother Donna Landercasper of Scottsbluff, NE; his mother Rhonda Yarwood of Morrill, NE; his wife Jennifer Donnelson (Peck), children Isabella, Ireland, and Richard Donnelson of Morrill, NE; his sister Amanda Donnelson (Kenneth Moore) of Lyman, NE; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.