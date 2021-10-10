Christopher Erick Lutz October 3, 2021
Christopher Erick Lutz, 42, of Morrill, passed away on Sunday, October 3rd. A casual celebration of life with a light meal will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 17th, at the Morrill American Legion--golf attire is optional. The family ask that in lieu of any flowers, a memorial in Chris's honor be made to the family for his stepdaughter's college education. If you have any stories of Christopher that you'd like to share, please email them to [email protected]
Online condolences may be left by viewing Chris's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Born on April 30th, 1979 to Steve and Sandra (Stratton) Lutz, Chris was a lovable giant, an avid golfer, and an amazing son, brother, husband, and father. A graduate of Morrill High School, he was grateful to remain good friends with so many of his classmates. He initially explored many routes in life but found his passion when he attended the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, with a focus on horticulture. He took immense pride in his role as the park superintendent for the City of Morrill and was recently certified as an arborist. Morrill received a 2020 Tree City USA Growth Award due to his commitment to tree care and environmental improvement.
His other interests included finding a great fishing hole, collecting Dodge pick-ups that rarely ran, and having a Budweiser with his dad. But above all, Chris was blessed that he was able to spend his final years with the two greatest loves of his life his wife Elva, and stepdaughter Adrianna. His family meant everything to him and being a father to Adrianna brought him more joy than he ever thought possible.
He is survived by his wife Elva (Olson) Lutz and stepdaughter Adrianna Olson of Morrill; parents Steven and Sandra Lutz of Morrill; sister Megan Lutz of Omaha; and so many close friends and colleagues who will miss him immensely. He was preceded in death by his four grandparents - Kenny and Eileen Lutz, and Carl and Mary Lou Stratton - all of whom he knew and loved; and a few dear friends.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.