Cindy L. Stewart October 15, 2020 Cindy L. Stewart, age 59, of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Sidney. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Sacred Heart Fellowship Church with Pastor Pete Morgan officiating. Cremation has been held and services will conclude at the church. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Cindy's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Cindy's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Cindy's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.