Clarence W. Hayes March 25, 2022 Our Father, Clarence W. Hays was born on December 19th 1933 in Helena, Montana to parents Jim and Anna Hays. They moved to the Scottsbluff area along with sister Celia when he was a young boy. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1952. Clarence was a member of the Army Guard, Company I, 134th Infantry. During that time, he assisted his father in farming land around Scottsbluff. He then joined the Air Force and served from 1956-1960 as a Jet Aircraft mechanic. Airman First Class, 476th TACFTRSQ. After the Air force he made his home in Southern California. Clarence attended Cal State Los Angeles and received a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Arts. After a brief stint teaching Drivers Ed, he started working for Jersey Maid Milk Company delivering dairy products. He spent the next 35+ years driving a Semi around the State of California. In 1973 he married Roma Taylor. They raised their children, James, Daniel, Rory and John in Long Beach and Visalia CA. He finally retired in 1998. On December 28th 1999 he married Eva Schnell. He moved back fulltime to the Gering area where he enjoyed a very active retirement. Dad and Eva spent some time traveling around the country. They were also present at many of their Grandchildren's school and sporting events. Dad and Eva became the proud parents of a dog they named Cuddles. Where they went so did the dog. Later years would see the addition of Tinker and Deke. If you saw our Dad in his Red Dodge you also saw his dogs. He did not leave home without them. Our Dad was a man of many talents. He had a vast knowledge of all sorts of subjects, and he liked to share that information with those around him. He could build and fix just about anything. He added on to and remodeled every house he lived in. His signature building piece was garages. He was a stickler for perfection so if he built something it was done well. Dad also loved cars. There were always multiple cars on the property in various stages of repair. His love of cars included racing them. He had a lifelong dream of racing stock cars and finally made it a reality in his 70's. He enjoyed many years out at Highway 92 Racepark. I believe he was the oldest racer out there. His nephew Tyler Knight was a big help to him and enabled him to keep racing as long as he did. Tyler was his assistant mechanic, pit crew, crew chief and later driver when Dad could no longer do it. He loved music and had a good singing voice. He enjoyed the classic hymns and the singing styles of Bill Gaither and Jimmy Swaggert. Our Dad had a strong belief and faith in God. He attended the Nazarene Church in Scottsbluff. He loved to take care of the trees and other yard work. It also gave him a place to ride his tractor around the grounds. The last few years saw Dad slow down as health issues and Covid restrictions kept him closer to home. Most mornings you would see him driving to the Log Cabin for breakfast, dogs in tow. He would spend his afternoons watching sports or the Hallmark Channel. He had discovered a fondness for the Hallmark movies, proving he was a romantic at heart. On Friday March 25th, 2022 Dad slipped quietly away with his son Daniel and grandson Joey by his side. Shortly before passing sister-in-law Francie Hays provided prayer and comfort to ease the way. Rest in Peace Pops, see you on the other the side. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Anna Hays, wife Roma (Taylor) Hays, daughter Elizabeth Melendres (Sewell), sister Celia Hays and brother Elmer Hays, brother-in-law Bob Busic and niece Kimberly Lynn Hays Clarence is survived by his wife Eva Hays and 2 stepchildren; son James (Bridgette) Hays and their children Jamie Hays and Brandon Hays, son Daniel Hays and his children Hayley Hays, Summer Hays and Cassie Hays, son John Hays and his daughter Maddie Hays, daughter Rory (Frankie) Jaramillo and their children Joey Taylor, Isaiah (Mikayla) Jaramillo, Kayla Jaramillo and Jesse Jaramillo and grandchildren of daughter Elizabeth Melendres (Sewell) Eliza Sewell, Jessica Sewell, Michael Sewell, Becky (Sewell) Colley, Robert Sewell and Jonathan Sewell; four great grandchildren; sister Mary Busic, brother Howard (Lois) Hays, sister-in-law Francie Hays and numerous nieces and nephews. Clarence W Hays, 88 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Residency Care Center. His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene in Scottsbluff Pastor Cliff Transmeier officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be Sunday, April 3 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.