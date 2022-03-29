Clarence W Hays March 25, 2022 Clarence W Hays, 88 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Residency Care Center. His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene in Scottsbluff Pastor Cliff Transmeier officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be Sunday, April 3 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 29, 2022.