Clifford Dress
Clifford F. Dress September 14, 2021 Clifford F. Dress, age 91, of Sidney, NE passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney, NE with a Rosary Service at 10:00 A.M. with Father C.P. Varghese officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. You may view Clifford's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Clifford's care and funeral arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gehrig~Stitt Chapel
1140 10th Ave, Sidney, NE
Sep
18
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Sidney, NE
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Sidney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
