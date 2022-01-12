Clint Cooper December 29, 2021 Clint Cooper, 64, of Johnstown, Colorado died Wednesday, December 29 2021 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. Clint was born February 7, 1957, in Guthrie, OK. He was the third child born to parents Charles and Carol Cooper. Charles worked in the oil well industry and the family moved around quite a lot before settling in North Platte in 1968 where he worked for the Post Office. Clint attended grade school through his 1975 High School graduation in North Platte. His first job was as a route driver for 7up soda. He then began working for Simon Contractors and would continue working for that company until his retirement in September 2018. In 1976 Clint married Brenda Lee and with that union became a father to Angela, Travis, and Amber. Clint purchased his childhood home from his mother and moved his new family in. In his twenty-one years at the North Platte office of Simons, he worked his way up to know every aspect of the asphalt industry. He took great pride in his work, evidenced by his thick photo album of every plant he personally set up. He sacrificed hobbies and personal time to work and gave his children an exemplary example of work ethic. In 1997 Clint transferred offices and moved to Scottsbluff, NE where he met and fell in love with Mindi Corr. With their union, he became a father again, to Christopher and Joshua Corr. During this time he was able to slow down a little and enjoy more of life than just work. Clint and Mindi enjoyed golfing, camping, and endless baseball games. They moved to Johnstown, CO in 2006 into a home large enough for all of their family to come and stay with them and enjoy their mountain view. In March of 2018, Clint needed open heart surgery and had to retire from Simon Contractors. He spent these last years doing as much as he could to make up for lost time with his family, and his dogs. Clint was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and would do anything for his family. He was a dreamer and had plans for all of his children, had any of them come true most of us would be retired from the Airforce by now enjoying lunches at Shelby's restaurant and occasionally vacationing together at the expense of his lottery winnings. He was a kind man, a devoted brother and son, and he will be incredibly missed by all of those who had the privilege to know him. Survivors include wife, Mindi Cooper. Five children, daughter Angela Nesvara of North Platte, NE, son Travis (Kara) Lee of North Platte, NE, daughter Amber Yaw of Imperial, NE, son Christopher (Christina) Corr of Waverly, NE, son Joshua (Shelby) Corr of Windsor, CO. Fourteen grandchildren, Samantha Terry, Austin Nesvara, Dalton (Boo)) Nesvara, Stephanie Lee, Zachary Lee, Mason Lee, Holden Hupfer, Tyce Lee, Taycee Lee, Remington Yaw, Jecca Yaw, Bodie Yaw, Brynnlee Corr, and Harper Corr. Great-grandchildren, Chloe, Wyatt, and Kylor Terry. Owen, Hayden, and Bentley Nesvara, and Braxton Nesvara. Brother Jerry Alvarez and special friend Matt Feeney of Maxwell, NE. Sister-in -Law RoJean (Ken) Covington of North Platte, NE. Sister-in-Law Lynn (Rick) Harimon of Minatare, NE. Brother-in-Law Myron (Renee) Fertig of Gering, NE. Father-in-Law Wilber Fertig of Gering, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Calvin Cooper and brother CA Cooper. Graveside services will be held in Gering, NE at a later date. The family wishes that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association, Denver CO.



