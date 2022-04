Colleen R. (Keller) Mannering December 12, 2021 Colleen Mannering, 68 of Gering died Sunday, December 12, 2021. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law Arnold and Marilyn Keller of Lincoln and three nieces. Special friends include Dena and Sam Jones. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. At Faith Lutheran Church, 2055 U Street, Gering, NE. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.