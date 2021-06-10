Menu
Crockett Herring
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colyer Funeral Home
2935 Main St
Torrington, WY
Crockett Herring June 5, 2021 Crockett Herring, 50, of Veteran, WY, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his family's ranch near Veteran. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Pavilion on the Goshen County Fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Mathis officiating. A reception will follow in The Rendezvous Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that, instead of sending flowers, donations be made to First State Bank, 1410 East Valley Rd, Torrington, WY, in care of Crockett Herring. Memorial/scholarship decisions will be made at a later date. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
The Pavilion on the Goshen County Fairgrounds
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Colyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies. The Herring & Bolln family are in our prayers, especially Marnie & children.
Kelly & Billie Engleman
June 16, 2021
The shock that we all feel down here is Heaven´s reward. For you to go so early, hurts us all. To say you will be missed is an understatement. Crockett, you and Paul Herring give Heaven a little hell. We love you and miss you.
Jenny Derrisaw (Herring), Jim, Hailey, and Lauren Derrisaw
Family
June 15, 2021
