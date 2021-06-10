Crockett Herring June 5, 2021 Crockett Herring, 50, of Veteran, WY, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his family's ranch near Veteran. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Pavilion on the Goshen County Fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Mathis officiating. A reception will follow in The Rendezvous Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that, instead of sending flowers, donations be made to First State Bank, 1410 East Valley Rd, Torrington, WY, in care of Crockett Herring. Memorial/scholarship decisions will be made at a later date. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.