Curtis Alan Deines March 19, 2021 Curtis Alan Deines, age 52, passed away on March 19, 2021. Born in Torrington, WY, he was the youngest child of Leonard and Janice Deines. His older sister Staci John was not only his lifelong friend but one of his biggest fans. She also made him a proud uncle of two nieces. Growing up in Torrington he was always on a sports team or could be found outside playing with his neighborhood friends. During Curt's high school days, he was active in football, baseball, wrestling, and track. He had the best high school friends and had multiple stories of high school shenanigans. Curt graduated from Torrington High in 1987. Curt then went on to Chadron State College, played football as a center and graduated with an education degree in 1996. His parents never missed a game in his college career. He played with some greats including Steward Perez, Don Beebe, and Davey Jones. In 2012 he was inducted into the Chadron State Football Hall of Fame. Little did Curt know that when he met his future wife on her 2nd day on campus in 1988, he would end up marrying the love of his life that later turned into a nearly 30-year marriage. Curt and Sonya were married on November 30th, 1991. This November would have been their 30th wedding anniversary. From there he entered into service with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in maintenance of way and then transferred into train service as a conductor for the last several years. Curt was looking forward to retirement in seven years, which would finish his career of 30 years of service for BNSF. He cherished the thought of retirement and being able to spend more time with family and friends. His family began when his first-born Colin was born in 1994 and his daughter KayLeah in 1996. He enjoyed watching Colin play the same sports as he did, never missing a varsity contest. He enjoyed bonding with his daughter playing golf, softball, and teaching her how to drive a stick shift. Other proud moments of his children include watching both of them graduate from Chadron High, and later both graduating from college. He was so proud to see his daughter get married and later become a mother of twins. His last proudest memory was that of his son swearing in as a police officer in Chadron, serving our local community. Curt enjoyed friends and reminiscing over the good ole days. He loved to watch his favorite sports teams including the Denver Broncos, Wyoming Cowboys and the Huskers. His hobbies were golfing, camping, and tinkering on projects in his shop while enjoying a cold one. But his favorite joy was watching Colin and KayLeah succeed in life and most recently be a grandpa to Chesney and Brentley who are now two years old. Curt was loved by all and will be greatly missed for his big heart and infectious laugh. The role Curt played in each of our lives will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife, Sonya Deines, son, Colin Deines and girlfriend, Catie Williams, daughter, KayLeah King, husband Robert, grandchildren, Chesney and Brentley King. Parents Janice and Leonard Deines. Sister, Staci John, husband Matt, nieces Courtney Williams and Korinne John. Father and Mother-in-law, Stan and Sherry McKnight, Sister-in-law, Shelly Cross, husband Joel, niece Megan Mosby, husband Trey, great niece Kelani, Kayda, great nephews Karter, and Kage. Nephew Brett Cross. Nephew Brady Cross, wife Keah, great nephew Brogan and great niece Breklyn Cross. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday March 27th at 1pm at The Chamberlain Chapel, 1700 HWY 20, Chadron, NE. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sonya Deines through The Chamberlain Chapel, 1700 HWY 20, Chadron, NE. Donations can also be made online at www.chamberlainchapel.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.