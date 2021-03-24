My sincerest sympathies to the Deines family. I went to high school with Curtis and I can honestly say he was one of those rare individuals that nobody could say a bad word about. He was everybody's friend, brother, mentor, just an all-around amazing guy. He was like a big brother to me and he always had a big smile on his face. I have so many memories of curtis, especially the summer before we all went to college. I think my most favorite memory was camping at Guernsey lake and him teaching me how to ride one of those stand-up jet skis. He was patient and wouldn't let me quit until I was able to do it. I wish I had kept in touch with him over the years. I know he married and has beautiful children to pass on his legacy. God bless all of you.

Tammy Deen-Bleigh March 24, 2021