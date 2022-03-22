Cynthia Snyder March 11, 2022 Cynthia Snyder, 81, of Ontario Oregon formerly of Scottsbluff NE died Friday March 11, 2022. At her request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be Friday March 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario Oregon. Cynthia was born to Ben and Bertha Krantz (Kramer) on February 3, 1941, Bayard Nebraska, the 1st of 3 daughters. Cynthia graduated high school from Sunflower High School and continued her education at Scottsbluff Junior College, Scottsbluff Nebraska. Cynthia married Linden Snyder 04/23/1960 and to this union 2 children were born, Michael and Jeanette. Cynthia was a room mother, Den Mother, Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader and all around involved mom in her children's lives. She loved doing needlepoint and crocheting afghans for her family. She enjoyed family vacations and spending time with her grandsons, Ethan and Tyler. Cynthia moved to Ontario OR to be closer to her grandchildren and one of her proudest moments was when both Ethan and Tyler earned their Eagle Scout. Cynthia is survived by her son Michael and wife Judy of Ontario OR, Grandchildren Ethan of Ontario OR and Tyler of Eugene OR, daughter Jeanette Snyder of Loveland CO. Sister Lynne Fees of Gering NE, Carol Johnson of Bellevue NE, and Mother Bertha Krantz, 102, of Bellevue NE. She was proceeded in death by her father Benjamin (Ben) Krantz, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.