Dallas Knotts
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
Dallas D. Knotts March 18, 2021 Dallas D. Knotts, 84, entered heaven on March 18, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Memorials may be given to the Shriner's Hospital in c/o Kelly Knotts 290106 Brig Rd Minatare, NE 69356. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Dallas was born July 21, 1936 in Gering, NE to Roy and Alma Knotts. He was a life-long resident of Gering. He was united in marriage to Caroline Schmick on May 28, 1954. Dallas was well-known throughout the valley for his carpet laying skills. His mind was always thinking about his next invention. His prairie dog machine became very popular throughout Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. Dallas never knew a stranger. Dallas was involved in the Gering Jaycees, Boy Scouts, and was a member of the Elks Lodge, Panhandle Shrine Club, and was a Master Mason. Dallas is survived by his wife Caroline of Gering; daughter Netta and her husband Rod Green of Gering; son Kelly and his wife Tammy Knotts of Minatare; and daughter Vivian Knotts of Lancaster, CA; grandchildren: Amber and Josh Potts of Cheyenne, WY, Chad and Mia Knotts of Mitchell, AJ and Stacy Green of Austin, TX, Keaton Green of Gering, and Hayden and Jennifer Green of Katy, TX; great-grandchildren Addie and Taryn Potts, Caymon and McKinley Knotts, and Scout and Ruby Jay Green. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mac and Monte Knotts, sisters DeDe Jerred and Demarus Hessler, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to Dallas' family from a school mate and former neighbor. I enjoyed seeing Dallas again at our 65th class reunion.
Bob Scriven
March 23, 2021
Such fond memories of Uncle Dallas..He and Aunt Carol were such fun people. Always going places and attending family functions. He will be missed.
Bruce and Margie Madden
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss, thinking of your entire family during this difficult time
Cathy Carson Simpson
March 21, 2021
