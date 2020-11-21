Dan L. McNurlin November 17, 2020 Dan L. McNurlin, lifelong resident of Gurley NE died at the age of 70, on November 17, 2020 from COVID-19. Dan was surrounded by the staff of Sidney Regional Medical Center and the family through an outside window looking in. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service will be held at a later date due to Covid concerns. You may view Dan's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Dan's care and funeral arrangements. Dan was born to Marvin "Red" and Leola (Messner) McNurlin on December 13, 1949 in Dalton, NE. He attended country school and graduated from Gurley High School-lettering in many sports. He also graduated from Kearney State College. He worked on many harvest crews at different times as well as a grain operations manager at several elevators. He worked for Tomy Oil in the southeastern United States. In his later years he worked for Convert-a-Ball and was a jailor for Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office. Dan was a retired member of the Gurley Fire and Rescue Department, serving as a chief for many years. He enjoyed hunting and drinking a Miller Lite with his friends and family. Dan has gone to the National Finals Rodeo for many years with friend Tim McCabe and brother Don. In his younger years he enjoyed scuba diving and skiing. Family and friends will remember Dan as a quiet man with a sense of humor, who always had a toothpick in his mouth. Dan is survived by his sisters Kathy (Dick) Gordon and Linda McNurlin. Brothers Don (Pat) McNurlin, Joe (Chris) McNurlin and Randy (Kathy) Jobman. Nieces and Nephews Suzanne (Greg) Elsasser, Robert Mitchell, Rachelle Meredith (Bill Chubb), Leanna (Scott) Humble, Ryan Meredith, Brian (Kristen) McNurlin, Sarah McNurlin (Matt Velinder), Laura (Ryan) Narjes, Erin (Mason) Allen, and Amber (Nathan) Horn. Great Nieces and Nephews Emily Baldwin, Shelby Juschka, Morgan Chubb, Eva and Oliva Humble, Alexandria Elsasser, Alice McNurlin, Weston and Leanna Narjes, Aleah Allen and Cory Olson. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Oren and Dessie McNurlin and Leo and Clara Messner, and niece Maggie McNurlin. The family would like to thank SRMC staff -Dr. April Smith, Shanna Misegadis RT, Amie Black RN, Teri McBride RN, Jody Quintin CNA, and Annette Kruger SW, for being at Dan's bedside at the time of his death. There was also many other wonderful staff for the 12 days he was there. Thank you! We can never say enough about you!
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.