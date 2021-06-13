Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Ojeda
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
Daniel Jacob Ojeda June 7, 2021 Daniel Jacob Ojeda, 47, of Scottsbluff, passed away on June 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Daniel was born September 5, 1973 at Scottsbluff, NE to Israel and Celia (Rojas) Ojeda. He received his early education at Scottsbluff Public Schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1993. He entered the Army on May 20, 1993 and served until his honorable discharge on June 14, 1995. He is survived by his daughter Jessi Ojeda, son Ceasar A. Ojeda, and their mother Mirna I. "Sally" Ojeda; father Israel Ojeda, sisters Stella M. Ojeda and Deborah A. Ojeda-Wagner; nieces Talia and Jalyn; and nephew Mason. He was preceded in death by his mother Celia Ojeda.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Mitchell Berean Church
NE
Jun
17
Inurnment
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
Scottsbluff, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Calder
June 17, 2021
Israel and the Ojeda Family - my sincere condolences for your loss. My prayers are with you all at this time.
Rodney Paz
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results