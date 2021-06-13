Daniel Jacob Ojeda June 7, 2021 Daniel Jacob Ojeda, 47, of Scottsbluff, passed away on June 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Daniel was born September 5, 1973 at Scottsbluff, NE to Israel and Celia (Rojas) Ojeda. He received his early education at Scottsbluff Public Schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1993. He entered the Army on May 20, 1993 and served until his honorable discharge on June 14, 1995. He is survived by his daughter Jessi Ojeda, son Ceasar A. Ojeda, and their mother Mirna I. "Sally" Ojeda; father Israel Ojeda, sisters Stella M. Ojeda and Deborah A. Ojeda-Wagner; nieces Talia and Jalyn; and nephew Mason. He was preceded in death by his mother Celia Ojeda.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.