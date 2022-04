Daniel E. Smith September 16, 2021 Daniel E. Smith, 69, the loving husband of Barbara White Smith, died September 16th, 2021 at the Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com