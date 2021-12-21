Danita Houk December 19, 2021 Danita Houk, 88, passed away December 19, 2021, at Monument Rehabilitation and Care. She was born January 14, 1933, the second child of John and Louise Houk, who preceded her in death. Two brothers, John and Merle, and two sisters, Wanda Mullins and Joanna Romey, also preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Laine, of St. Charles, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. In 1950, she heard and embraced the gospel message brought by two homeless missionaries and continued in fellowship with many ministers and persons of the same persuasion until her death. She graduated high school and attended one year of Junior College in Scottsbluff. She worked in numerous cities and states (Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Nebraska) in various occupations, but mostly as a "live-in" nanny and housekeeper. She returned to Scottsbluff in April of 2003 after 33 years in New York City, 27 of them with the same family. She visited the Netherlands several times (the first visit in 1985) and studied the Dutch language and had many correspondents in the Netherlands who are of the same faith. Per her request, cremation has taken place, and inurnment will be in Oregon on January 14, 2022, which would have been her 89th birthday. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.