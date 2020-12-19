Danny L. Schwab December 17, 2020 Danny L. Schwab, age 72 of Gering, NE passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Lakewood, CO after a brief illness. Visitation will be Sunday December 20, 2020 from 4pm 7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A private family service will be held at Salem Congregational Church where he was a lifetime member. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Danny's name to the Nebraska Children's Society or Salem Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Danny's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Danny was born August 27th, 1948 in Scottsbluff to Dan and Norma (Nab) Schwab. He met and married the love of his life Connie Kresha Schwab on March 6th, 1982. Danny farmed in the Gering Valley area for many years, then went on to work for Rain & Hail LLC for 14 years before retiring in 2019. His greatest joy was his two sons Jeff and Jared and watching them grow up to be wonderful men. Danny is survived by his wife Connie; sons Jeff (Melissa) Schwab of Gentry, MO, Jared (Lindsay) Schwab of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Nicole (Kyle) Aubuchon, Aaron Schwab, and Courtney Schwab; great grandchildren Morgan, Alexa, and Cooper Aubuchon; sisters Sharon Eads and Susan (Stan) Bucy; brother Ken (Elaine) Schwab; sisters-in-law Debbie Kresha and Joyce Kresha; and brothers-in-law Jim (Sharon) Kresha and Mike Kresha.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.