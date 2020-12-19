Menu
Danny Schwab
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Danny L. Schwab December 17, 2020 Danny L. Schwab, age 72 of Gering, NE passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Lakewood, CO after a brief illness. Visitation will be Sunday December 20, 2020 from 4pm 7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A private family service will be held at Salem Congregational Church where he was a lifetime member. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Danny's name to the Nebraska Children's Society or Salem Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Danny's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Danny was born August 27th, 1948 in Scottsbluff to Dan and Norma (Nab) Schwab. He met and married the love of his life Connie Kresha Schwab on March 6th, 1982. Danny farmed in the Gering Valley area for many years, then went on to work for Rain & Hail LLC for 14 years before retiring in 2019. His greatest joy was his two sons Jeff and Jared and watching them grow up to be wonderful men. Danny is survived by his wife Connie; sons Jeff (Melissa) Schwab of Gentry, MO, Jared (Lindsay) Schwab of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Nicole (Kyle) Aubuchon, Aaron Schwab, and Courtney Schwab; great grandchildren Morgan, Alexa, and Cooper Aubuchon; sisters Sharon Eads and Susan (Stan) Bucy; brother Ken (Elaine) Schwab; sisters-in-law Debbie Kresha and Joyce Kresha; and brothers-in-law Jim (Sharon) Kresha and Mike Kresha.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss, I just seen where Danny had passed, you and your family our in our prayers and thoughts.
Nancy and Aimee Schwab
December 28, 2020
Danny you will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved you. Your kindness, friendship, and always there if someone needed help will never be forgotten. Thank you Danny for all the memories and chats and laughs we had over the years, they were special. To Connie and family sorry for your loss but remember Danny will always live in your hearts God Bless
Tim & Bev Nab
December 23, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear about Danny. He was one of the really good guys. My thoughts and prayers go out to Connie and Sharon and the rest of his family.
Jacie joy
December 22, 2020
We will miss his smiling face and kind comments. Prayers for you Connie and your family.
Debi at The Carpenter Center
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sure enjoyed working with Danny when I was at the FSA office. A real sweet guy and friend. Our thoughts and prayers with you and your family.
Jack and Debbie Cochran
December 21, 2020
Connie and family...we are so very sorry to hear of Danny's passing...I have no words of wisdom to help your terrible pain, but please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers...love you and many hugs
Steve and Mary Abegglen
December 21, 2020
Connie, I'm so sorry to hear about Danny. Please know you are in my thoughts and I'm sending my hugs to you.
Dana Ravert-Snyder
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Danny's passing. He was always an upstanding individual that I know will be sorely missed. Condolences to the entire family from your "Kentucky cousin" during this time...know that you're in our thoughts and prayers.
Scott & Lisa Nab
December 19, 2020
